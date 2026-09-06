Power shutdown

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Main Bazar, Asia Chowk, Jij Chowk and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06 from 8 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Reasi, Pouni, Dharmari and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06 from 9.30 am to 3.30 pm.

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Likewise, the power supply to areas fed from 33KV feeders Medical, Chatha, Satwari, Toph, Shakti Nagar, Co-Bagh, Canal and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06 from 6 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to SIDCO Industrial area, Jathana, lndsutrial Units-Varun Beverages, Axiom, Devyani Foods, Flexicom, Sigma Softgel and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06 from 8 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Bajalta and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06 and 08 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to District Rajouri, Poonch and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to High Court Complex, Janipur Colony, Pamposh Colony, New Plot, Ambedkar Nagar, Tali Morh and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Pacca Danga, Gummat, Raghunath Bazar, Prem Nagar, Gujjar Nagar, Shahidi Chowk, Lakhdata Bazar, Jogi Gate and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to EPIP Kartholi Industries and Bari Brahmana Industries will remain affected on September 06 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Industrial area Bari Brahmana will remain affected on September 06 from 8 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Amas, Ponda Mohalla, Salal, Salal Market, Rumbal Thala, Kanthan, Dharote, Surindi, Lower Judda, Chirral, Garh Shajroo, Chundhar, Sukcha, Bara Shikari I & II will remain affected on September 07 and 08 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Samba, PHE Diani and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06 and 08 from 7 am to 1 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Kanhal, Industry-2 and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 07 from 6 am to 7.30 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Samba PHE Diani and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 07 from 9 am to 1 pm.

Meanwhile, Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle JPDCL Kishtwar has informed that the power supply to Sangrambhatta, Wasser, Panditgam Kuleed and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06 from 9 am to 2 pm and September 08 from 5 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Munshigowari and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 07 and 09 from 5 am to 11 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Thathri Town and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Sharoti and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06 from 8 am to 3 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Nakhrota, Kalhota, Shree, Hud, Khellani, Malhori and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06, 07, 09 and 10 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Chakka Dandi, Qila, Chandi Mata Temple, Jamia Masjid Bhaderwah, PDCL, Puneja, Sartangal, Bheja, Mathola and its adjoining areas will remain affected on September 06 from 9 am to 3 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Bhabore, Bhadrone, Arshlla Bhabore, Jodhpur and adjoining areas will remain affected on September 08 and 09 from 9 am to 3 pm.