Power shut down

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Chief Engineer (Distribution)JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Changa, Gundoh, Bhalessa and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 3 and 05 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Channi, Marheen, Paharpur, Rajbagh, Chanwan, Haria Chak, Nanan, Barnoti and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 4 from 6 am to 10 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Jhajjar Kotli, Dansal, Jindrah, Battal Manwal, Surinsar, Kishanpur, Mansar and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 4 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Floura, M/C Domana, Machallian and adjoining areas will remain affected on August 5 from 6 am to 10 am.

Meanwhile, the Executive Engineer Elect. Division-II, JPDCL, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Industrial under Feeder BB-I Bari-Brahmana will remain affected on August 08 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Industrial under Feeder BB-22 Bari-Brahmana will remain affected on August 06 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Likewise, the power supply to Industrial under Feeder BB-23 Bari-Brahmana will remain affected on August 10 from 7 am to 12 noon.

Similarly, the power supply to Industrial under Feeder BB-24 Bari-Brahmana will remain affected on August 07, 09 and 10 from 7 am to 12 noon.