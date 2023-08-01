9 vehicles seized for illegal mining

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 1: The officials of Mining Department with the assistance of Police today seized nine vehicles that were involved in illegal mining in Poonch today.

Official sources said that during a joint operation, the Department of Mining in close coordination of police, seized 9 vehicles involved in illegal mining Surankojote and Jhullas area of district Poonch today.

The operation was carried out on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Yasin M Choudhary. During the operation, 6 vehicles were seized from Surankote area and three vehicles were seized at Jhulas, with the coordination of Jhulas police party.

All the 9 vehicles were involved in illegal mining activities and were later handed over to the police for safe custody.