8.875 Kg narcotic seized, 4 arrested

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Aug 1: In its action against narcotics peddlers, Rajouri police has made five detentions in the month of July besides four arrests that have been made in five cases of NDPS registered in which recovery of heroine poppy straw, charas has been made.

An official spokesman said that the police in Rajouri district is taking all possible steps to tighten noose against peddlers who are involved in unlawful act of peddling of narcotics and are becoming a big threat for entire society.

These peddlers besides pushing in consignment of narcotics also make attempts to lure youth and especially school, college students towards addiction of narcotics and drugs. Under its action, five detentions of such notorious narcotics, drugs peddlers have been made in Rajouri district in the month of July which include 03 detentions under PSA and 02 under PITNDPS.

The detention orders under PSA were issued by District Magistrate Rajouri while those under PITNDPS were issued by Divisional Commissioner Jammu. These orders were issued by the respective competent authorities on the basis of report submitted by district police office Rajouri so that these notorious peddlers can be detained to check their unlawful acts. Alongside these detentions, five FIRs have been registered in the district in the month of July that include three FIRs in Manjakote and one each in Nowshera and Rajouri Police Stations in the district. Four arrests have been made by police in these cases.

In these actions 8.875 Kgs (With wrap) of heroine, 3.350 Kgs of poppy straw and 159 grams of Charas have been seized besides another consignment of 15 grams of heroine and some Cannabis powder.

SSP Rajouri Amritpal Singh said that narcotics and drugs addiction is a big challenge which society is facing in present times and eradication of these need inclusive efforts from all sections of society. He said that all possible measures have been taken up police to tighten noose against peddlers in the district and police is also working on another front which is de-addiction of addicted youth for which multiple facilities are being run in Rajouri by Government.