Girdawar not Tehsildar trapped, arrested by ACB

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 1: The Anti Corruption Bureau trapped and arrested Showkat Ali, Girdawar Qangoongo (GQ) Tehsil Kawarhama, district Baramulla for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 5000 for issuance and processing of revenue extract on July 27.

Excelsior in its July 28 Edition had erroneously written in the headline of the news item Tehsildar instead of Girdawar. However, there is no name of Tehsildar mentioned anywhere in the news item. The error is regretted.