Notorious criminal booked under PSA

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: A notorious criminal was booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) here today.

A police spokesperson said that Tajinder Singh alias Jinda of Simbal Camp, Ward Number 2, Miran Sahib, RS Pura, was evading his arrest in multiple cases including Narcotics and Arms Act.

On receiving information about the criminal, a team of Police Station Miran Sahib led by SDPO RS Pura, Nikhil Gogna, assisted by SHO Miran Sahib Inspector Bopinder Singh, raided a suspected location and arrested the former, he said.

The arrest warrant issued against the criminal got executed today with his shifting to the Central Jail Kot Bhalwal, he added.