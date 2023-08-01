MSJK stages protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 1: Mission Statehood Jammu Kashmir (MSJK) activists here today staged a protest demonstration under the leadership of Sunil Dimple, MSJK president.

The protesters were demanding restoration of Statehood to J&K.

While addressing the protesters Dimple appealed to the SC to stop the BJP government from introducing four new controversial bills in Parliament and claimed the same as contempt of the proceeding in SC.

Vijay Virdi, Daleep Kumar, Vikas, Arun Verma and others were also present in the protest.