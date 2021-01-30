Power shut down

JAMMU: Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle Kathua has informed that for erection of poles by TKC M/S Transrail Limited under CSS Scheme PMDP (Urban), the power supply to BB Town and Teli Basti will remain affected on January 31, February 02 and 04 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Superintending Engineer, O&M Circle Jammu JPDCL has informed that for HT stringing, LT cable laying and charging, the power supply to Residency Road, Christian Colony, Raghunath Bazar, DPS Road and their adjoining areas will remain affected on February 01, 03 and 05 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, for execution of works against NIT Package-01 of RAPDRP Part-B Scheme, the power supply to Digiana Industry will remain affected on February 02 from 5 am to 8.30 am and 6 pm to 8.30 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Greater Kailash, Jallochak and their adjoining areas will remain affected on February 02 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Meanwhile, to execute various development works, the power supply to Khour, Padli, Nikkiyan, Kaliyan and their adjoining areas will remain affected on February 01, 03 and 05 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Muthi Myra, Jourian, Manchak and their adjoining areas will remain affected on February 02, 04 and 06 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Bantalab, Vasuki Vihar, Gurha Brahmana, Keran Morh and their adjoining areas will remain affected on February 01, 03 and 05 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Lower Roop Nagar, Partly Muthi and their adjoining areas will remain affected on February 02, 04 and 06 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Bohri, Anand Nagar and their adjoining areas will remain affected on February 02, 04 and 06 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Lale-Da-Bagh and their adjoining areas will remain affected on February 01, 03 and 05 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Bawa Talab, Bhalwak Chak and their adjoining areas will remain affected on February 01, 03 and 05 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Udheywala, KC College, Rama Krishna Lane and their adjoining areas will remain affected on February 01, 03 and 05 from 9 am to 2 pm.

However, for erection of HT poles for 11 KV Line AB cable works under DDUGJY Scheme, the power supply to Industrial Area of SIDCO Bari Brahmana, PHE SIDCO Bari Brahmana and their adjoining areas will remain affected on January 31 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, for erection of poles and HT reconductoring, the power supply to BSF Camp near Paloura, Mangal Nagar and their adjoining areas will remain affected on February 01 and 06 from 10 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Seora, Kalu Chak, Partly Gangyal and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 02 and 04 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Seora, Partly Gangyal and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 31 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Greater Kailash, Ratnu Chak, Jallo Chak and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 02, 04 and 06 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Bathindi and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 02, 04 and 06 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Transport Nagar and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 01, 03 and 05 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Sainik Colony and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 01, 03 and 05 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Channi and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 02, 04 and 06 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Digiana and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 31 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Satwari and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 01, 03 and 05 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Ware House, Beli Charana and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 02, 04 and 06 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Shastri Nagar and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 02, 04 and 06 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Bishnah, Sarore and adjoining areas will remain affected on January 31, February 02, 03 and 05 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Bari Brahmana Industrial Area will remain affected on January 31 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Chohala, Sunderpur and adjoining areas will remain affected on February 01, 03 and 05 from 9 am to 2 pm.