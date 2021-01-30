J&K Govt issues over 6 lakh golden cards of health insurance scheme within 1 month

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has issued 6.22 lakh golden cards of the Ayushman Bharat (PM-JAY) SEHAT within a month after the launch of the health insurance scheme by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

The scheme, aimed to cover all households in Jammu and Kashmir, was launched by the prime minister on December 26 last year.

“Under the SEHAT scheme, during the last one month 6.22 lakh golden cards have been issued,” Financial Commissioner Health and medical education, J-K, Atal Dulloo said on Friday.

Dulloo said that since then in the last month or so 7,172 eligible beneficiaries have availed free treatment under the scheme.

These are in addition to 12.90 lakh golden cards already issued under the PM-JAY, he said.

However, 22.74 lakh beneficiaries have registered under the scheme and their cards are under process. Thus, about 45 per cent of the families eligible under the scheme have been registered, he added.