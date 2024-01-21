Poverty declines in J&K: NITI Aayog

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 20: The NITI Aayog has reported remarkable decline in poverty in Jammu and Kashmir, with the percentage of individuals living below the poverty line dropping to 2.81 percent in the year 2022-2023.

Titled ‘Multidimen-sional Poverty in India since 2005-06,’ the report revealed significant progress in the region’s poverty alleviation efforts.

“In 2005-2006, the poverty rate in Jammu and Kashmir stood at a staggering 40.45 percent, which has now seen a drastic reduction to 2.81 percent,” the report said.

The NITI Aayog said that the improvements in the quality of life have been substantial for those whose poverty rates have dropped significantly, from over 50 percent to 11.28 percent.