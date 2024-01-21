6 flights cancelled, 10 trains delayed

Severe cold grips Jammu

Gopal Sharma/ Fayaz Bukhari

JAMMU/ SRINAGAR, Jan 20: Severe cold continued to grip Jammu region while six flights were cancelled and 10 trains delayed today due to fog in the region whereas, barring Gulmarg, minimum temperature recorded a slight rise in Kashmir while day temperatures across the region continued to be several notches above normal.

Jammu’s day temperature has recorded a sharp fall for the last three days and it was nearly 8 degrees below normal on Saturday. However, the night temperature has experienced a slight rise in the temperature as compared to Friday.

The plain areas of the region were under dense fog since last night and during morning hours today while, the Sun was not visible through out the day today. With this, the train and air- service was badly affected today.

An official at Jammu Airport said that six flights were cancelled due to fog today. These included four IndiGo, Delhi-Jmu-Sgr, Sgr-Jmu-Mumbai, Sgr-Jmu-Del, Del-Jmu-Sgr and two Air India flights, Del-Jmu-Sgr and Sgr-Jmu-Delhi. Whereas, five flights including three IndiGo and two SpiceJet were delayed at Jammu Airport on Saturday, the official said.

A Northern Railways spokesman said that 10 trains were delayed and one was cancelled at Jammu Station today. He disclosed that Puja Express and Jhelum arrived late at Jammu Station by four hours, Shalimar Express and Shri Shakti by three hours; Malwa Express, Swaraj and Tata Muri by two hours while Uttar Sampark Kranti, Hemkund and Jammu Mail arrived late by one hour at Jammu station.

He further disclosed that Andaman Express (16032) was cancelled at Jammu station today.

A MeT spokesman said that winter capital city-Jammu today recorded a day temperature of 10.3 degrees C, as compared to 13.7 deg on Friday and a night temperature of 5.9 degrees.

Katra Mata Vaishnodevi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 deg C and maximum 13.4; Bahderwah town a maximum temperature of 13.2 deg and minimum -0.4 degrees C.

Batote town recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees and maximum 13.6 while Banihal town night temperature of -1.4 degrees and day temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius today as compared to yesterday’s maximum temperature of 17 degrees C.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a rise of 1.2°C temperature compared to previous night’s minus 4.9°C and it was 1.6°C below normal for the city for this time of the season. Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.0°C against minus 5.0°C the previous night.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 5.5°C against minus 6.3°C the previous night and it was 1.7°C above normal for the famous resort; Kokernag recorded a minimum of minus 2.0°C against minus 1.4°C the previous night; Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 4.7°C against minus 5.0°C the previous night, while Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 3.6°C the previous night and the temperature was 3.1°C above normal for the skiing resort.

Srinagar recorded a maximum of 12.4 degree Celsius temperature today which was 6.0 degree Celsius above normal; Qazigund recorded a maximum of 11.6 degree Celsius which is 5.3 degree Celsius above normal; Pahalgam a maximum of 10.1 degree Celsius which is 6.1 degree Celsius above normal; Kupwara a maximum of 12.5 degree Celsius which is 5.9 degree Celsius above normal while Gulmarg recorded a maximum of 5.4 degree Celsius which is 4.7 degree Celsius above normal for the place during this time of the year.

The MeT has forecast for light snow at isolated higher reaches on January 25 and light rain and snow over scattered places for subsequent two days in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Dry weather is likely to continue till January 24 with generally cloudy on 20th evening,” the official said.

On January 25, he said, light snow at isolated higher reaches was expected while from January 26-28, light rain and snow was expected over scattered places.

“As per indications of different models, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places very likely from January 29-31,” he said

The MeT official also predicted redevelopment of moderate to dense fog and fall in day temperature in Jammu region during next three days.