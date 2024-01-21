AC approves enhancement of District Judges’ cadre strength

Revamping of ICT Setup & VC project gets nod

* JKPTCL to take up Rs 1190 cr projects

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 20: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the Chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha approved enhancement of the cadre strength of District Judges (Selection Grade) to 35% from existing 25% and District Judges (Super Time Scale) to 15% from existing 10% w.e.f 01-01-2020 in view of the recommendations of Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary and Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to LG attended the meeting.

This proposal of Law Department was approved by AC to implement the Second National Judicial Pay Commission recommendations, which has been accepted by the Supreme Court in Case WP( Civil) No. 643/2015 titled All India Judges Association Vs Union Of India and Ors.

Ministry of Law and Justice, Government of India vide its communication No. L-19018/1/2017-Jus-I dated 08-08-2023 has also conveyed the approval of the competent authority regarding implementation of the recommendations of Second National Judicial Pay Commission (SNJPC).

The Administrative Council also approved revamping of ICT Setup & Video Conferencing Project of High Court of J&K at an estimated cost of Rs.61.78 crores.

The project shall be executed after considering the observation of Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) and in Principle agreed by the High Court. The High Court may consider reimbursement of amount under e-Court Mission Mode Project-II as per procedure provided therein.

This project has been necessitated by the fact that recent times have noticed a paradigm shift for legal proceedings. The physical presence has been getting replaced by virtual presence through the use of newer technologies. Digital transformation is helping to improve the justice system and it is expected that virtual collaboration should remain a permanent part of it.

The instant project includes various interventions like Hybrid Courtrooms, Connected Courts, Next Generation Network, Connectivity, Audio Setup etc. that incorporates both in-person and online aspects of Court communications. The aim and objective of project is to provide speedy justice to the litigants of the UT at lower cost.

Meanwhile, the Administrative Council has authorized the Board of Directors (BoD) of Jammu & Kashmir Power Transmission Corporation Ltd. (JKPTCL) to take up the Critical Intra-State Transmission Projects estimated cost of Rs 1190 cr through Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route in the UT.

These projects include Grid Station at an estimate cost of Rs. 99.20 crores at upcoming Industrial Estate of Bhagthali, District Kathua. Besides Bhagthali, the other two projects approved for execution under TBCB route are Laying of Downstream Transmission Network from upcoming 400 /220 kV Grid Sub-station Siot, Rajouri (ISTS) with an estimated cost of Rs. 790 Crores and construction of Grid Sub-Station at Wahipora and Sallar, Kashmir and allied transmission system within estimate cost of Rs. 300 Crores.

The Union Power Ministry officials in various review meetings have advised the UT Government to execute transmission projects through TBCB/ JV mode.

Moreover, in the draft of new Electricity Policy, it has been mentioned that all future intra-state transmission projects shall be developed through competitive bidding process except for the projects having an estimated capital expenditure below a threshold limit, and projects of strategic importance as decided by the UT Government.

The Finance Department has also advised PDD to utilize PMC for 2 of the 3 projects and execute one project using the model TBCB document on its own. This will help in building internal expertise.

The AC also authorized JKPTCL to engage Power Finance Corporation Consulting Limited (PFCCL) or any other CPSU authorized by Ministry of Power as Bid Process Coordinator (BPC) on nomination basis for undertaking the above said transmission projects through TBCB route.

Professional charges payable to the CPSU engaged as BPC may be decided by JKPTCL through limited tender enquiry amongst eligible CPSUs while adhering to the guidelines of TBCB issued by the Ministry of Power.