SIA charge sheets 12 in KP murder case

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Jan 20: State Investigation Agency (SIA) today filed a charge sheet against 12 persons, including three dead militants, in connection with the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit.

Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, who worked as an ATM guard, was shot dead by militants in the Achan area of Pulwama district on February 26 last year.

The case of killing of Sharma was initially investigated by Pulwama Police and subsequently it was transferred to the SIA Kashmir for specialized investigation.

The SIA in a statement said the investigation of the case revealed that the accused were acting on instructions from their handlers across the border.

The charge sheet in the murder case was filed against 12 persons before the Special Designated Court under the National Investigation Agency Act at Pulwama.

The charge sheet was filed against Jazim Farooq Wani alias Abrar of Heff-Shirmal Shopian; an individual with code name Khalid based in Pakistan; Zaffar Hussain Bhat alias Khursheed Kashmiri of Livar Sallar Srigufwara, Anantnag; Nassir Farooq Shah of Wanteng Mohalla, Bijbehara Anantnag; Aamir Hussain Wani of Ashajipora, Anantnag; Shameem Ahmad Bhat alias Uncle Heff-Shirmal, Shopian; Towseef Ahmad Pandith of Jablipora Bijbehara, Anantnag; Sajjad Ahmad Bhat alias Afnan Bhat of Goriwan, Bijbehara Anantnag; Sarjeel Ahmad Bhat of Reshipora Qaimoh, Kulgam; Danish Ahmad Thokar of Chakoora, Shopian; Ubaid Ahmad Paddar of Chakoora, Shopian and Sahil Bashir Dar of Dhobi-Gath Bijbehara, Anantnag.

The SIA said out of the 12, three militants Jazim Wani, Danish Thokar and Ubaid Paddar were killed in separate gun battles.

The SIA said Jazim Wani, who pulled the trigger, received weapon handling training from Nassir Shah on the directives of a Pakistani handler known with code name Khalid Kamran.

“Eight accused, including 3 juveniles, are currently under judicial custody,” the SIA said, adding two accused Zaffar Bhat and Khalid who is based in Pakistan are presently absconding.

The SIA said an individual Yasir Shabir was also detained during the investigation of the case and he has not been charged in the case. However, SIA said the investigation against Yasir continues.

The SIA said the investigation revealed that the accused individuals were acting on instructions from terror handlers across the border, maintaining communication via encrypted online messaging platforms.

The SIA after taking over the case of the investigation found a broader conspiracy originating from across the border.

“The aim was to disrupt the revival of peace and communal harmony in the Valley, using the murder of an innocent person from the minority community to fuel communal disharmony and sustain terrorism,” the SIA said.

Upon taking over the case, SIA Kashmir conducted extensive searches across South Kashmir, unearthing vital physical and technical evidence.

This evidence exposed the accused persons’ involvement in the crime, including providing logistical support, harbouring the accused, and concealing evidence.

During the course of investigation, SIA conducted five rounds of extensive searches at 32 locations across the valley, during which evidence in the shape of mobile devices, incriminating documents viz bank documents and a pistol magazine and live cartridges were seized, the agency said.