Postponed Srinagar National Flag Hoisting Due To ‘Threat’: ICJ Chief Seeks Probe

JAMMU, Jun 18: Lashing out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration and Police for not taking appropriate steps with regard to security arrangements and demanding probe, President, International Council of Jurists (ICJ), London, Dr. Adish C Aggarwala on Sunday said the National Flag hoisting has been postponed allegedly due to security threat.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Dr Aggarwala, who is also Chairman, All India Bar Association said he was travelling from Katra to Srinagar on Saturday for the purpose of unfurling the National Flag at Lal Chowk, Srinagar scheduled for Sunday, the members stopped at Zaika Sweets and Restaurant at Samroli in Udhampur district for snacks at about 10:08 pm.

“Two cars stopped near our parked car, one to my left and the other behind my taxi. In the left side car, one occupant was having a Rifle. A short height person in his mid 40s, came to me and told me “Kashmir me Tiranga Farare Ho. Srinagar Me Dekh Lenge” (Hoisting National Flag in Kashmir. Will see you in Srinagar).”

He further said, “I kept mum and did not react and instead asked the driver to take me to Jammu claiming that I have to collect the important file.”

“I reached Jammu and checked in Circuit House in the early morning of June 18. I have not reported this incident to Jammu and Kashmir Police officials as some of them may be under the influence of anti-India forces,” he said in a statement.

He further said, “I was undertaking this gesture of unfurling the National Flag at Lal Chowk, Srinagar to demonstrate the ground reality to the international community that Jammu and Kashmir has returned to normalcy after the Narendra Modi government’s brave decision to scrap article 370 of Constitution of India.”

“The abrogation of Article 370, from Jammu and Kashmir was not only wise but has also taken the wind out of Pakistan’s sails on the Kashmir issue despite Pakistan’s never-ending nefarious designs,” he said.

The ICJ Chief further said, “I have co-authored, along with American author Elisabeth Horan, a book – “Narendra Modi – Harbinger of Prosperity & Apostle of World Peace. I have also co-authored (with British author Sarah J Marchington) another book – “Narendra Modi – A Charismatic & Visionary Statesman.”

“With this incident, I feel that there has been a conspiracy to eliminate me in Kashmir as I was going to unfurl the National Flag at Lal Chowk, Srinagar,” he said adding, “I seek indent probe by central agencies in respect of postponement of flag hoisting due to not taking appropriate steps by Jammu and Kashmir administration and police.” (AGENCIES)