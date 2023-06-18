NC Leader Terms Development Claims In J&K Post Abrogation Of Article 370 ‘Govt Propaganda’

JAMMU, Jun 18: Senior National Conference leader and former minister Ajay Kumar Sadhotra has termed as “government propaganda” the BJP claims of fast-paced development in Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

He said Jammu and Kashmir has borne the brunt of the BJP’s “authoritarian rule” in terms of nullifying Articles 370 and Article 35A that has not only deprived the bonafide residents of their constitutional rights on jobs and land but also downgraded the biggest Maharaja’s state as a Union Territory.

“This is not what even some die-hard BJP cadres in Jammu had dreamt of despite their preliminary euphoria over the August 2019 political developments. They too are now annoyed and openly criticising the party leadership for relegating J-K to an embarrassing status where nothing but a dark future is haunting the residents, especially the youth,” Sadhotra said in a statement here.

He alleged that the people have virtually been left to fend for themselves. “The development remains restricted to government propaganda as nothing is visible on ground.” The NC leader said the BJP “double-engine” government has failed in ensuring development and smooth functioning of various utility services, and referred to erratic power and drinking water supply in Jammu.

“This is the worst example of irresponsible and unaccountable government,” he added.

Sadhotra also targeted the BJP for failing to restore the statehood to Jammu and Kashmir despite making a commitment in Parliament and not holding assembly elections. (Agencies)