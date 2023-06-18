Awaam Ki Awaaz | LG Sinha Hails Sopore Girl’s Solar Panel, Steam-Powered Boat Projects

SRINAGAR, Jun 18: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday hailed Sopore girl Mufferah Majeed for her efforts to build a solar boat, which shows her dedication to combat climate change and promote green development.

Sinha, praised Mufferah in his monthly programme ‘Awaam Ki Awaaz’ and said these individual small steps will make big changes in the journey towards sustainable development.

He directed the higher education department as well as the district administration Baramulla to help her in realising her dream.

Mufferah, an undergraduate student and a Physics lover from Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district is on a mission to build a solar panel and steam-powered boat.

She has been working on the project for the last one-and-a-half year.

While emphasising the importance of renewable energy, Mufferah, earlier in an interview, said she had always dreamed of harnessing the power of renewable energy to create “something truly remarkable”.