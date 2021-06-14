Positivity rate in Jammu district drops to 1%, Recovery rate 95%: Anshul Garg

‘Rs 4 crore disbursed to construction workers’

JAMMU: The Covid Positivity rate in Jammu district has dropped to 1%, while the recovery rate has touched 95% in Jammu district, said Deputy Commissioner Anshul Garg today here at a press briefing.

The Deputy Commissioner said that recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases. He informed that as recovery rate is better than the rate of new active cases, the bed occupancy has reduced in GMC.

Regarding vaccination, he informed that 5 sites have been designated for second dose and 3 sites made available for first dose. He urged the people to book their slot online and get vaccinated. He also informed that a total 6.65 lakh have been inoculated including 3.7 lakh in 45+ age group and more than 76 thousand between 18-44 age group, who have been inoculated with first dose of the vaccine.

The Deputy Commissioner said that under Covid morality survey SAKSHAM, 70 families have been identified so far, out of which 47 families have been verified, who will be provided with pension/scholarships as provision under the scheme.

The Deputy Commissioner also informed that District Administration has distributed 7245 thousand quintals (28%) rashan to the beneficiaries for the month of June so far under PMGKAY.

Anshul Garg said that to provide continuous services to the people at their door steps, District Administration has launched four new online services including certificate for SC/ST, Legal Hier and certificate for Dependent. He also informed that village level camps have been started in which Sehat card enrollment and routine services regarding revenue like mutations will be provided to the people at their door steps.

He said that 333 Sehat cards, 300 Domicile certificates and 124 mutations of inheritance have been issued since the inception of the online services

The Deputy Commissioner also informed that 20 thousand construction workers have been provided assistance worth Rs 4 crore so that they can survive in the desperate times of Covid-19. He again appealed to the people to keep following the restrictions and SOPs/guidelines issued by the Administration as they are for their own benefits and protection from Covid-19.

He informed that the people can also share their grievances on official Twitter account of Deputy Commissioner “@dcjammuofficial” or through Facebook “District Administration Jammu” and “District Information Center Jammu”.