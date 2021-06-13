Portion of bridge washed away due to heavy rain

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, June 13: A big portion the bridge over Pai Nallah on Simbal Choa – Dera Baba road was damaged due to heavy rainfall last night, following which vehicular traffic on the road was closed.

One side of the bridge at village Bhabar, about 20 km from Reasi, has caved in. This bridge connects Dera Baba Banda Bahadur with Reasi.

According to Bodh Raj, former Sarpanch of the area, closure of the bridge because of damage has caused immense problem for the locals. “Condition of the roads from Simbal Chuha to Dera Baba Banda Bahadur and from Bhabar to Kundra is very dilapidated. The road from Bhabar to Kundra is in bad condition. Five kilometers of road is in bad condition which needs proper attention from the administration, he added.

People of the area have to the District Administration and DDC Chairperson to look after the matter and got the damaged part of the bridge repaired at the earliest so that vehicular movement is restored as early as possible.