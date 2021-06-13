Mortar shell defused in border area

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA June 13: – A 60 mm old live mortar shell was found in the fields of a farmer Bhajan Lal, son of Sher Singh of Bain Galar in the border outpost Galar area on Indo-Pak border of Samba Sector last night. The mortar was taken over by the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, which was later neutralized by the Bomb Disposal Squad of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Click here to watch video

According to the police, this live mortar shell was found from the farmer’s field last night which was fired during the shelling by Pakistan in 2018 and has been destroyed today safely.