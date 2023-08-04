Political vacuum created by 5th Aug 2019 actions continue to torment J&K: NC

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 4: National Conference (NC) chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq today said that the political vacuum caused by Government of India’s unilateral and undemocratic action on August 5, 2019 continues to torment Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing concern over the five years long central rule in the beleaguered region, Tanvir said, “Far from bringing projected development and peace dividends to J&K, Centre’s August 5 actions have instead disrupted almost every aspect of life across J&K. Employability of youth, development, accountability and democracy have become prime casualties of the unilateral and undemocratic measures. The actions as already forewarned by us, have begun yielding diminishing returns”.

“Projected as a move that would bring development and peace to Kashmir, the actions have pushed the region into a quagmire of hopelessness. New media policy, out-sourcing of jobs and contracts to locals, soaring inflation, curtailment of ration, drastic hike in the tariff of utility services, and new dismissal rules of employees have resulted in real curbs on the most basic democratic rights such as freedom of expression,” he added.