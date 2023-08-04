‘Bone and Joint Day’ celebrated at GMC Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: The Department of Orthopaedics at Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu, in association with the Department of Anaesthesia, organized a special event on the occasion of Bone and Joint Day.

The event centered around the crucial theme of “Each One, Train One, Save One,” with a particular focus on Basic Life Support (BLS) techniques. The event took place at GMC Jammu Auditorium, drawing together medical professionals, students, and members of the community.

The event featured interactive, informative lectures, and hands-on training sessions on mannequins allowing attendees to gain practical insights into the implementation of BLS techniques. Renowned medical experts from the Department of Orthopaedics and the Department of Anaesthesia led these engaging sessions, imparting their extensive expertise in the field.

Dr Ashutosh Gupta (Principal and Dean, GMC and Associated Hospitals, Jammu) presided over the event. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gupta expressed his enthusiasm about cause of the event and its importance in spreading awareness regarding handling critical situations and saving lives.

HoD Orthopaedics Dr Sanjeev Gupta stated that “Basic life support” and knowing how to respond promptly during emergencies can be lifesaving. Through this collaboration, we aim to empower individuals to be well-prepared and confident in handling critical situations, he said.

Dr Anita Vij, Professor, Department of Anaesthesia, emphasized that the value of basic life support cannot be overstated. She delivered an extensive talk on how to manage road traffic accident victims.

The event witnessed remarkable participation of around 500 attendees including medical, nursing and paramedical students who were trained about the techniques of basic life support, underscoring the commitment of the medical community and the public to promote health and safety.

To conclude, the vote of thanks was presented by Dr Abdul Ghani (Professor, Department of Orthopaedics).