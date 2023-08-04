Power shut down

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 4: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Miran Sahib, Simbal, Kirpind, Darsopur, Kotli, MES, JIC, Trishul Bottle, Food Mall, Tanda & its adjoining areas will remain affected on August 7 from 6 am to 10 am.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer, Elect. Division-I, JPDCL Parade, Jammu has informed that the power supply to Parade Matadoor Stand will remain affected on August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Denis Gate will remain affected on August 4, 6 and 8 from 7 am to 11 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Jain Bazar will remain affected on August 4, 6 and 8 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Residence Road will remain affected on August 6 from 7 am to 11 am.

Likewise, the power supply to Kanak Mandi will remain affected on August 7 and 9 from 7 am to 11 am.

Similarly, the power supply to Upper Gummat will remain affected on August 7, 9 and 11 from 7 am to 11 am.

Meanwhile, the Superintending Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL, O&M Circle, Kathua has informed that the power supply from Barnot to Sakta Chack and PHE Supply Palli will remain affected on August 5 and 7 from 6 am to 10 am.

Similarly, the Superintending Engineer JPDCL, O&M Circle, Rajouri has informed that the power supply to Rajouri Town, Gujjar Manid, Dak Bunglow, DC Office and Degree College will remain affected on August 6 from 9 am to 1 pm.

However, in view of mega function for Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), the shutdown of 33KV Yard at 220/132/33KV Grid Station Udhampur on August 06 from 6 am to 10 am is hereby cancelled.