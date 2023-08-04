Langer reviews arrangements for ongoing SANJY

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, Aug 4: Secretary, Planning Development and Monitoring Department (Nodal OfficerYatra Baltal axis), Dr. Raghav Langer today chaired a meeting of officers to review the status of arrangements for ongoing Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2023 at Baltal here.

During the meeting, the Secretary appreciated the efforts of all officials and stakeholders for the smooth conduct of ongoing Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra via Baltal axis. He also enquired about the arrangements related to yatra and current status of various services put in place at various halt stations. He sought suggestions and improvements required for ensuring smooth and safe ongoing yatra.

The Secretary suggested the Deputy Commissioner to prepare a layout plan of the area highlighting the existing utilities, and proposed layout shall be drafted showing ideal spaces for various services and propose for a master plan. He asked all the departments and other stake holders to work with same dedication and sought cooperation to make the Shri Amarnathji Yatra a model yatra.

District Officers and other stake holders shared their valuable inputs regarding improvement of services and facilities like improvement at excess gates, improvement of rain sheds, augmentation of infrastructure, shelter sheds for service providers, wider space for parking, online prepaid Pony booking service, trafic management, announcements of advisories related to yatra, strengthing of railing along yatra track and other suggestions.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir; SSP Ganderbal Nikhil Borkar; Additional District Development Commissioner Ganderbal, Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani; Camp Director Baltal, SSP Yatra, CPO Ganderbal, SDM Kangan and other district officers.