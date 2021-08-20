Political Reservation for specially abled

Satish Singh Manhas

Peoples with disabilities are vulnerable because of many barriers they face like attitudinal, physical, moral, psychological, behavioral and financial. Addressing these barriers is within our reach and we have a moral duty to do so. Governments also can not overlook the hundreds of millions of people with disabilities who are denied required access to health, rehabilitation, support, education, and employment.

The Constitution of India like other citizens provides the persons with disabilities all the rights which include fundamental rights, and rights under directive principles.

Surprisingly, in an era where ‘inclusive development’ is being emphasized as the right path towards sustainable development, focused initiatives for the welfare of disabled persons are still lacking. Although they are recognized as valuable human resources for the country, their genuine concerns are still far from redressal. So the Government must further its efforts towards establishment of an inclusive, barrier-free and rights-based society for persons with disabilities. A permanent and long term initiative must be in place to ensure progress towards improving the quality of life, and the fulfillment of the rights of the persons with disability.

Some of the important issues like the definition of the population with disabilities are the key hindrance in the categorization and processes. From the conceptual point of view, there is no universal definition of what constitutes a disability or of who should be considered as having a disability as Individuals with similar health conditions may not be similarly disabled or share the same perception of their disability, depending on their environmental adaptations. For example, having access to technical aids, services or medication, or physical adaptation to the environment may allow individuals to overcome their disabling conditions. Disability is not an all or nothing phenomenon but it involves degrees of difficulty, limitation or dependence, ranging from slight to severe. Disability generally and socially is considered a stigma, and so in many cases people are reluctant to report it. Once this thinking is undone, the progress towards improving the quality of life and the fulfillment of the rights of the persons with disabilities can be achieved to some extent.

Sustainable Development Goals must be initiated to end poverty and hunger everywhere especially in rural India, a major cause for disabilities as well. All types of inequalities need to be curbed so that a peaceful, progressive, just and inclusive society can be built up. In this way the human rights of the disabled can be protected. Promoting inclusive economic growth, full and productive employment is the need of the hour for the social, economic and political inclusion of persons with disabilities.

Although, persons with disabilities, specially abled or divyangs whatever may be the nomenclature are recognized in the society with different nomenclature unsuitable and unsoothing to their society and environment. We all have seen some wonderful singers, professors, teachers, officers at different levels from amongst the divyangs. So persons with disabilities, handicapped, divyangs etc must be substituted with one single nomenclature and that is “SPECIALLY ABLED”.

Furthermore, as our constitution provides political representation for different categories of people from different castes, social groups etc, in order to take them forward in the socio-politico mainstream. But the divyangs or specially abled representing a sizeable population does not have any such representation be that in politics, economics, private and public sector. The government sector also ignores them from time to time and they are denied their due at all levels and in all fields. Our national population of divyangs or specially abled is around 2.2 percent. So in order to give them representation in all sectors be that employment, economics or industry, etc political representation has become a need of the hour. Because unless they themselves represent their cause on the parliament assembly, local bodies or panchayat podium themselves, much cannot be expected as for the last 70 years is an experience for them not getting their due.

Another important aspect, for all this to be achieved, if a proper schooling with boarding in every district is made available for the sizeable percentage of our differently abled population who are suffering from many types of disabilities, under one roof, in their own world, together we can bring them to social and national mainstream. It will generate a sense of competition among them and their hidden and unexplored talent can be encashed for their own as well as social welfare. Since none of the previous governments ever bothered and never took any initiative to bring these people to the national and social mainstream. A small initiative starting from the UT of J&K in particular and nation in general can help this lot come out of the social stigma they are facing in addition to making them self dependent.

Since, Modi government is popularly acknowledged for many new and evolving initiatives, I hope this will also find a place in the policy framework of the government. If this humane work is done for the needy, unrepresented and unheard, I think beside a social service it will be a worship of the god as well. The present dispensation at the centre is known for prompt decisions, so I am very much hopeful that this demand will be fulfilled very soon. Providing an opportunity to different categories of disabled people’s right from schooling to health education etc in a free and specialized environment under one roof, it can become absolutely possible to help them grow like an inalienable part and parcel of society. This is also essential to give them a feeling of social and emotional oneness with the society.

They are specially abled because a fine singer without vision is not handicapped but especially abled. A person who walks without any eyesight but with the help of his super sharp senses is not handicapped or disbled but specially abled. The cricketers winning the world cup for India by defeating more than 10 international cricket teams for blinds are not dibyangs or handicapped but are especially abled. So in order to bring these people in a parallel with the rest of the society, special and sincere efforts are required from the government as well as society.

What pinched me to write this article is; while watching the Kapil Sharma show when the blind cricket players were the guests who had won world cup for India, the manager of Maharashtra cricket association shared a horrific experience about the life of a cricketer who is to sell the “COMBS’ in train to earn his livelihood post the world cup win. If such treatment is meted to the star, world cup winners, the condition of rest of the specially abled who are unnoticed can be imagined! ALAS!!1

If Gujjars, Bakarwals, SC’s OBC’s having a proportionate population can be given political representation in our country, why this lot of the most repressed are denied, as per their percentage of population 2.21(2011 census), they deserve their 13 seats in our parliament and proportionally in all state assemblies, ULB’s and Panchayats etc.Unless they get a political reservation at every level, their coming to mainstream social, economical and political is next to impossible.