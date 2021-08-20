Open Schools and Colleges for Students

Dr M A Shah

Before annual examinations which have been tentatively scheduled in November, it is appropriate and logical to open the doors of schools and colleges. Probably the examinations shall be conducted in the offline pen-and-paper based mode, though I have always pleaded to “say good bye to such system of examination” (Computer based examination shall be promoted, though that is not the matter of debate). It is really long time now to see school children indoors. If I remember correctly, in last two years I have seen a school bus once (Probably March 2021) passing in front of NIT gate. Keeping young brains indoors for long time shall affect their mental and physical health, much worse than the infectious disease, which is declining asymptotically. More so, a harsh winter is approaching and students have to again remain indoors for long period of three months in winters, which is a trauma, and winter is accompanied by many miseries and diseases. Administration should come up with a suitable mechanism of odd/even classes and should open the doors for students in schools, colleges and universities. Situation is improving by the grace of Almighty and we should take advantages of good days. At times, we need to be optimistic and in times of uncertainty, prudence is warranted. While we are all experiencing a global pandemic together, (which is a common sorrow and common pain) we are handling this challenging time differently. We know that it can be difficult to stay motivated, but that doesn’t mean we should stop thinking about our future.

It is an obligation on teachers to make arrangements for capsule/crash course lectures, as the time is very short and days are going shorter in winters. It helps the learner to explore the basics & gives him/her a clear glimpse of it in a short time. It opens the child’s mind and boosts the academic performance. Teaching and learning is an incredible asset and it should never stop, whatever may be the situation. It should change shapes and styles in exigencies. No doubt the online learning has changed life and made things easier for everyone including students across the globe, but the off-line interaction has no comparison. In such times, crash courses are useful and effective in strengthen learning and building up a stronger base. It should also aim to introduce new concepts in sciences and humanities.

National Academy of Sciences confirms the widely held belief that humans are drawn to negative news. Having positive mind set is scientifically proven to boost happiness and gains. If we are actively working to recognize the positive aspects of our life, we’ll naturally start to see silver linings in challenging situations. Optimists see opportunities in every difficulty and in every situation. Even though roadblocks may be getting in our way, it’s important to remember that optimists are creative thinkers who can recover from setbacks and mishaps.

(The author is teaching nanotechnology in NIT Srinagar)