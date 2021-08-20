Water Sports to commence at Ranjit Sagar Dam by 31st August 2021

Sports infrastructure being augmented to promote sporting culture in J&K

SRINAGAR, Aug 20: The Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Youth Services & Sports Department.

At the outset, the Department gave a detailed presentation on various sports activities and infrastructural projects being undertaken across Jammu and Kashmir.

It was informed that during 2020-21, the Department reached out to 6.27 lakh youth and linked them with different sports activities. Snow skiing training courses were rolled out and trekking activities were resumed after a gap of 30 years.

During the current financial year, the Department will be organizing sports tournaments in 4 disciplines- Cricket, Volleyball, Kabaddi, and Kho-Kho in all panchayats, for which the online registration of athletes and players has already started. Besides, National School Games will be organized with suitable coaching and training facilities in collaboration with the School Games Federation of India.

On the infrastructure front, it was informed that 3 shooting ranges, one each at Jammu, Doda, and Srinagar; and 2 fencing training centres, one each at Doda and Srinagar were established along with proper arrangements of related equipment and coaches.

Further, the Department has also distributed 500 TT tables and 100 cricket mats in all districts, besides procuring 100 pairs of skiis along with ancillary machinery to promote sporting culture among the youth.

Moreover, various other projects pertaining to volleyball, basketball, football, hockey, badminton, and track games are also underway. Their associated sports infrastructure will be shortly augmented through synthetic courts and turfs in various districts.

It was also mentioned that to ensure the availability of high-standard facilities for different sports in Jammu and Kashmir, a multi-purpose stadium is being constructed at Hiranagar, Kathua under the Prime Minister’s Development Package at a cost of Rs. 58.60 crore.

Reviewing the water sports facilities at the Ranjit Sagar Dam, the Chief Secretary directed the Department to complete the equipment audit and commence training of the youth in kayaking and canoeing sports by 31st August 2021.

Dr. Mehta directed the Department to highlight the achievements of youth from J&K who have excelled in various sports and brought laurels to the nation, as well as the budding local talent.

The Department was asked to lay special focus on providing proper training and guidance to aspiring athletes and players, allowing greater participation of UT’s youth in various national and international events.