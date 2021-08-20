A day to express gratitude to elders

Virender Kumar Gupta

The World Senior Citizens Day is celebrated worldwide on 21st of August every year. The history of celebration of the Day dates back to year 1988, when for the first time, ‘Senior Citizen Day’ was officially recognised by Ronald Reagan the former President of United States of America. He had observed:

“Throughout our history, older people have achieved much for our families, our communities, and our country. That remains true today, and gives us ample reason this year to reserve a special day in honour of the senior citizens who mean so much to our land,”

He took the initiative to honour senior citizens with the signing of a Proclamation (5847) on 19th of August 1988, which marked August 21 to be celebrated as the ‘National Senior Citizens Day’. The promulgation reads as quoted below.

“For all they have achieved throughout life and for all they continue to accomplish, we owe older citizens our thanks and a heartfelt salute. We can best demonstrate our gratitude and esteem by making sure that our communities are good places in which to mature and grow older – places in which older people can participate to the fullest and can find the encouragement, acceptance, assistance, and services they need to continue to lead lives of independence and dignity”.

These words have withstood the test of time and are now, over 32 years later, more important than ever as older people are leading more productive lives.

‘World Senior Citizens Day’ is celebrated across various countries in different manners. For instance, in United States of America the day is observed as a time for a reunion in families; people who are staying away from families, take time out to celebrate the day with their elders. On this occasion people recount the vital role played by elders in building the character of people in particular and in the development of the Nation in general. On World Senior Citizen Day people of America do express gratitude, love and affection, and honour their elders.

In India, the event is celebrated in various States/ Union Territories in the form of several activities undertaken by groups of people including honouring senior citizens. The Central and State Governments have been setting up measures for the welfare of such people and also to advocate for the rights of senior citizens. Concerned authorities take necessary steps to ensure elders receive the benefits they must, from the schemes. In fact, this is the best occasion, rather an important time, to remind the Central as well as the State/Union Territory Governments about its pledges to work towards developing goals on the way to helping the senior citizens and among other things, to end hunger and poverty for older persons in particular and people of all ages in general.

Unquestionably, the idea behind the celebration of the day is to make the people mindful of the condition of senior citizens, as also various problems and issues concerning them, and to identify broader issues which affect the lives of senior citizens; in particular, the neglect and abuse of elderly people at the hands of those who are supposed to take care of them. Among others, deterioration with age is also one of the prominent factors. Older people suffer from both degenerative and communicable diseases due to the ageing of the body’s immune system. The leading causes of morbidity are infections, while visual impairment, difficulty in walking, chewing, hearing, osteoporosis, arthritis and incontinence are other common health-related problems.

It is the day when Senior Citizens generally come together to display their strength and express how effectively they have struggled to bring in positive energy in the world. At the same time, it is also an important time to make the world around us to be acquainted with the contributions which the senior citizens make to the society. The younger generation has a moral duty to be actively associated with celebration of this day. In fact, they must do their part in making senior citizens feel respected and delightful. There are many things which one can do to show affection for senior citizens; and here are a few ways to do that:

* Organise a family get together; have a sumptuous lunch or dinner followed by a photo session. Have the grandparents pose together, individually, and surrounded by all their children, including some close relatives or friends.

* Organise a story telling session, when all the children sit around the elders. let the parents and grandparents narrate their choice stories about their childhood as well as youth days.

* Discuss family history and old stories. Elders love narrating anecdotes from the past, and children love listening to them. Viewing old family photograph album(s) will surely bring cheers on all.

* Organise a visit to an old age home, preferably in your vicinity, and offer flowers, balloons, or hot, homemade food. The seniors living there will definitely feel your affection and gratitude. This small gesture of yours will bring pleasure in their life, especially if they have no visiting mates.

* One of the finest and most gratifying things one can do is to donate some essential goods or gifts to a Nursing/Retirement Home. Advisably, one may inquire from the nearest facility and ask them whether they have a shortage of anything. Even one may simply drop off some sweets, juice boxes, or any other treats. It can really make a difference in life of at least few of the inmates there.

According to law of the land, a ‘senior citizen’ means any person being a citizen of India, who has attained the age of sixty years or above. As per the ‘Report of the Technical Group on Population Projections’ constituted by the National Commission on Population, published by the Office of the Registrar General, India, the projected population of aged 60+ by 2021 is estimated at 143.24 million with the percentage share of the projected population aged 60+ in the total projected population at 10.70. The percentage of the senior citizens in India’s population has been growing at an alarming rate in recent years and the trend is likely to continue. First Secretary in India’s Permanent Mission to the UN, Paulomi Tripathi, during an open-ended Working Group on Ageing, had in a quite recent past said:

“We live in a world where people live longer than ever before. It is estimated that by 2050, there will be more people older than 60 years than those below 15 years,”

In the context of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, following issues needs be highlighted for the attention of the concerned authorities.

* By virtue of Central Act, 34 of 2019, ‘The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007’ has been made applicable to the UT of J & K, replacing the State Act earlier in force. The said Act envisages making of Rules, and appointment of specified authorities for carrying out the purposes of the Act; which invariably include; framing of Rules under the Central Act, constitution of Maintenance Tribunals at Sub-divisional level, constitution of Appellate Tribunals at District level; besides, fulfilment of obligations on part of Government of the UT as enshrined under sections 19, 20, 21 and 22 of the said Act.

* Preparation of a detailed plan for development of “Pay and Stay Homes”, “Day Care Homes” and “Old age Homes” to be implemented in a phased manner.

* Providing privileges relating to medical support for senior citizens.

* Wide publicity and awareness, etc., about provisions of the Act for Welfare of Senior Citizens.

* To prescribe a comprehensive action plan for providing protection of life of senior citizens.

Anyhow, let the narrative be concluded with a couplet from, ‘A Smile Never Changes’ by Tom Krause in the following words;

“The older you get the less you know.

Just ask your kids they will say it’s so.

Blood pressure up. Arches flat.

Everything you eat just goes to fat.”

(The author is President, Association for Welfare of Senior Citizens Jammu and Kashmir – a retired JKAS officer.)