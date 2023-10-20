Political Link Between Public And Administration Missing In J&K: Karan Singh

Jammu, Oct 20: Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Friday said the crucial link between administration and the people is missing in Jammu and Kashmir and it can only be reinstated through elections.

He also described Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) as the vital link between administration and the people for resolving public issues.

Batting for holding the assembly elections, Singh said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir cannot be considered a settled one in the absence of a government formed through the people’s mandate.

“MLAs serve as the link between administration and the people. Currently, that vital link is missing, and it can only be reinstated through elections, which are imperative for forming a government according to the people’s choice,” Singh told reporters here on the sidelines of a conference of General Zorawar Singh here.

He said that J&K has now entered its fifth year without any assembly.

“The political link between people and administration is missing. The administration is doing its work. They are doing new programmes. The people are at their own places with a missing link with administration”, he said.

The Congress leader stressed the need for a robust opposition for a healthy democracy.

“Both the government and opposition need to be strong for a democracy. A single dominating force is not in the best interest. We have witnessed decades of Congress dominance, and now it is the BJP’s turn. It needs to be balanced”, he said.

On the opposition bloc INDIA, he said it has been formed with the objective of contesting elections unitedly.

“If they are able to do that and get strengthened, it will be good for the country. Whether they will win or not, no prediction should be made. A strong opposition is good for democracy”, he added.

On the Israel-Palestine conflict, Singh described the situation as full of dangers. “While we thought wars were a thing of the past, Ukraine-Russia war and the Hamas-Israel conflict are a grim reality in our lifetime”, he said.

He advocated for a two-state solution as the ultimate resolution to the conflict, emphasizing the need for the United States to actively pursue and implement this approach.

Singh urged for prudence and proactive measures to prevent disasters.

He further advocated for a unified focus on the history of the Dogras while acknowledging individual contributions of various rulers.

“We should prominently showcase the history of the Dogras. Although technically I am the last King, but due to my involvement in politics, I preferred not to be addressed as Maharaja.” Karan Singh is the son of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last king of Jammu and Kashmir. (Agencies)