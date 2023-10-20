LG Sinha Chairs Meeting With Senior Officers Of Civil And Police Administration

Directs Officials to attend ‘Monthly Darbar’ in all districts

We must resolve citizen’s grievances, understand issues, requirements to build a system which provides abundant opportunities for growth and development for all sections of society: LG to officials

All departments should start preparation for Back to Village-V and work in a cohesive manner with PRIs to achieve better outcome of government initiatives to ensure fruits of economic growth reach out to the far-flung areas & make villages progressive and prosperous: LG

SRINAGAR, Oct 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with the senior officers of Civil and Police administration at Civil Secretariat today.

The meeting was attended by Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, RK Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; Administrative secretaries, Divisional Commissioners and senior officers.

The Lt Governor directed the senior officials to attend ‘Monthly Darbar’ in all districts to resolve grievances of the citizens, understand their issues and requirements to build a system which provides abundant opportunities for growth and development for all sections of society.

All the departments should start preparation for Back to Village-V and work in a cohesive manner with Panchayati Raj Institutions to achieve better outcome of government initiatives and make villages progressive and prosperous. It must be ensured that the fruits of economic growth reach out to the far-flung areas, the Lt Governor said.

Taking cognizance of many non-factual news items and media reports, the Lt Governor directed for effective operationalization of a fact-check mechanism by Information department.