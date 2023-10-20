LG Sinha Inaugurates Dr. Archana Jha Choudhary’S Iconic Painting Exhibition ‘Sangam’

SRINAGAR, Oct 20: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated ‘Sangam’, an iconic painting exhibition by Dr. Archana Jha Choudhary, at Srinagar today.

The Lt Governor complimented Dr. Archana Jha Choudhary for her incredible work of art. The exhibition is confluence of Basohli miniature and Madhubani painting, showcasing the depth, richness and diversity of Indian art on canvas, he said.

Dr Arun Kumar Mehta Chief Secretary, R K Goyal, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department; A.K. Choudhary, Special DG Crime, senior officers of Police and Civil Administration were present.