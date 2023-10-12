Policies, Laws Not Enough To Deal With Climate Change; Need To Change Lifestyle: LS Speaker Birla

New Delhi, Oct 12: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday asserted that merely enacting policies and laws is not enough to deal with climate change and rather a collective contribution is required by changing our lifestyles.

Addressing the Parliamentary Forum on ‘LiFE: Lifestyle for Environment’ here, he urged parliamentarians from G20 and other invitee countries to discuss Mission Lifestyle in parliaments so that a message that the mission is part of our lives can be given out.

He felt it would turn into a mass movement which will help create a better world.

“There have also been extensive discussions in the Parliament of India on the topic of lifestyle for the environment and laws have been made.

“But it is not enough to just make policies and laws on the problem of climate change. Rather we all need to contribute collectively by changing our daily routine,” Birla said.

He observed that on the subject of environmental protection, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had presented the idea of ​​lifestyle for environment to the world.

Mission Life Style is a comprehensive approach to environmental protection that inspires every person to adopt, reduce, reuse and recycle, Birla noted.

“That is why today we need to adopt such a lifestyle, such an approach which does not harm our environment. This is the individual and collective responsibility of all of us,” he said.

The Ninth G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit (P20) is scheduled to be held from October 13 to 14 here. The Parliamentary Forum on ‘LiFE: Lifestyle for Environment” precedes the main event. (Agencies)