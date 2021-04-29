Covid lockdown: IGP calls for hassle-free movement of doctors, essential services in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar has directed security forces to facilitate hassle-free movement of doctors, health workers and essential services during the 84-hour-long lockdown in seven districts of the valley from Thursday evening amid unabated rise in COVID-19 cases.

Mr Kumar said that for any assistance people can contact a special helpline number 112 during the lockdown.

“During the lockdown period, all the Police Units have been directed to facilitate hassle free movement of Doctors, Health Workers and Essential Services. For any assistance Dial-112” the IGP Kashmir said.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday ordered a complete lockdown for 84 hours from Thursday evening in seven districts of the valley, including summer capital, Srinagar, in view of an unabated rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The COVID-19 cases have risen unabated in Kashmir valley, particularly the summer capital, Srinagar, which has recorded the major chunk of positive cases during the last about a fortnight. Srinagar alone, out of 3023 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, reported 951 cases on Wednesday while Baramulla recorded 246 cases followed by Budgam with 199 cases.

“There will be complete lockdown in Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal in central, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama in south and Baramulla in north Kashmir from 1900 hrs on Thursday to 0700 hrs on Monday,” an official said.

However, essential services have been exempted from the lockdown.

He said in the remaining three Kashmir districts — including Kupwara, Bandipora in north and Shopian — restrictions on assembly of more than five people under section 144 CrPc will remain imposed. (AGENCY)