Two-way LMV traffic resumes on Srinagar-Jammu highway after day-long closure

SRINAGAR: Two-way Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) traffic was resumed on Thursday on the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway after remaining closed for weekly Wednesday maintenance.

However, the historic 86-km-long Mughal road, seen as alternative to Srinagar-Jammu national highway remained closed though snow clearance operation has been completed.

”We allowed LMV traffic from both Srinagar and Jammu today”, a traffic police official said. However, he said the Kashmir bound vehicles had to leave Nagrota between 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs and Jekhani, Udhampur, from 0800 hrs to 1300 hrs.

Similarly, Jammu bound vehicles had to leave Zig Qazigund from 0700 hrs to 1200 hrs, he said adding no vehicle will be allowed after cut off timing.

Traffic on the highway, the only all weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of country, was suspended on Wednesday to allow National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to undertake weekly maintenance and repair work.

Spokesman said Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) will continue to ply one-way only. Today HMVs will ply from Jammu to Srinagar and vehicles had to leave Jekheni Udhampur between 1400 hrs to 0200 hrs.

Security forces are advised not to ply against the traffic advisory issued by the traffic department in view of traffic congestion on the highway, he said adding they may ply from Jammu towards Srinagar.

He said Mughal road, connecting Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region remained closed though snow has been cleared.

Meanwhile, Apni Party (AP) vice president Choudhary Zulfikar Ali has urged government to reopen the Mughal year.

He said that the people of Rajouri and Poonch especially patients and students are worst sufferers due to closure of the Mughal road.

People visiting Kashmir have to travel over 500 km to reach valley via Jammu when the distance via Mughal road is just 86 km, he said.

The Mughal road is a very important link between the traders of Kashmir and Rajouri and Poonch, he said and adding that since Poonch and Rajouri districts lack specialized medical facilities, patients prefer to go to Srinagar. However, due to closure of the Mughal road they suffered the most, he alleged. He demanded construction of a tunnel to make it all weather road. (agencies)