Police pensioners demand removal of pay anomaly

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 5: Non-Gazetted Police Pensioners Welfare Forum here today staged a protest demonstration highlighting pay anomaly and demanded its removal.

The protesters said when the Fifth Pay Commission was implemented through the State only Police Department was left out.

They also said that two pay anomaly committees have already been formed to look into the matter and they have also given their opinions and approval.

The protesting retired cops further said that now for the third time another such committee has been formed in the year 2016 to look into pay anomaly issue and they want that like two previous occasions this committee should not be time killing as the issue has been lingering on for the last 20 years.

They also said that Finance Department had sought clarification from the DGP regarding pay anomalies to the retired ASIs and HCs for which DGP’s office mentioned about an amount of Rs 5,93,25000 in a letter to Principal Secretary Home.

The retired police personnel said this amount should be released in favour of the retired ASIs and HCs.

The protesters also demanded concession for retired cops in Police Auditorium for organising functions.