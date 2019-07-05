Sopore traders protest against highway ban

Excelsior Correspondent

Sopore, July 5: Fruit traders at Fruit Mandi Sopore today held protest demonstration for immediate revocation of restrictions on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway enforced with the beginning of Amarnath Yatra.

Scores of members of Fruit Growers and Dealers Association led by President Fayaz Ahmad Malik assembled at Fruit Mandi Sopore holding placards and banners.

President Fayaz Ahmad Malik said that due to the restrictions on public transport, the early variety of apples and other fruits were badly affected in order to supply other parts of the country. ” People particularly students and business community has been also affected severely,” he said.

Pertinently the authorities have barred civilian traffic on 97 km stretch on Kashmir highway for five hours and suspension of trains on Qazigund-Banihal track from 10 am to 3 pm to “facilitate smooth conduct of Amarnath Yatra.”