India to train Mongolia Civil Service officers: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, July 5: India will train Mongolia Civil Service officers so that they are benefited by the experience of governance through Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and the curriculum followed at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie.

This was disclosed here today to the media by Union Minister In-Charge Personnel / DoPT, Dr Jitendra Singh after a Mongolian delegation led by Baatarzorig Baldan, Chairman, Civil Services Council of Mongolia, holding a Minister’s rank, called on him for a meeting that lasted nearly 40 minutes.

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed happiness that an MoU had been signed between the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) of India and Civil Services Council of Mongolia, and it has been decided that, to begin with, 14 senior Civil Services officers from Mongolia will be attending a training programme here later this year, with special emphasis on “local governance with focus on new areas of administration”. He said, the Mongolian delegation has also expressed its keenness to learn from India’s initiative to switch over to electronic conduct of examinations.

Dr Jitendra Singh told Baatarzorig Baldan that India has a rich heritage of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) which is, in fact, reincarnation of the erstwhile Indian Civil Service (ICS) of United Kingdom. He said, the Indian Administrative Service today is acknowledged as one of the best Civil Services across the world and its officers, unlike in other countries, have the added advantage of learning from their varied experience of working in heterogeneous and diverse conditions.

Dr Jitendra Singh also referred to the traditional cultural relations with Mongolia, enriched by deep Buddhist linkages. He recalled that one of the past Indian Ambassadors to Mongolia, Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, who originally hailed from Ladakh, had become a household name in that country and last year, his centenary anniversary was observed both in India as well as in Mongolia.