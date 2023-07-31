Police officers sensitized on drone challenges, mitigation

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, July 31: Police officers in this district received a comprehensive sensitization on drone challenges, mitigation, and investigation during an elaborate presentation by DIG Rajouri-Poonch (RP) Range, Dr Mohd Haseeb Mughal in a meeting.

A statement said the session aimed to educate investigating officers on the ever-growing issue of drones and the latest challenges they pose.

The presentation covered various aspects of drones, including their introduction, types, uses, technology, and functioning.

Visual aids, such as pictures and videos of drone dropping on the borders, their threats, were displayed to provide officers with a firsthand experience of the challenges.

Mitigation measures to counter drone challenges were thoroughly discussed to prepare officers for field investigations.

The session also highlighted precautions to be taken while handling drones as evidence, along with procedures for identification, preservation, and collection of forensic evidence.

DIG Rajouri-Poonch Range, Dr Haseeb Mughal emphasized the crucial role of drone-challenges awareness in the current scenario and urged participants to grasp the fundamentals of drone technology to remain relevant in today’s policing landscape.

He stressed the importance of understanding the escalating border issue concerning drone dropping and related crimes.

Upgrading knowledge and practical skills to effectively investigate such crimes were emphasized, with a particular focus on digital evidence available from drones.

The gathering was briefed on how to collect, preserve, analyze, and utilize such evidence to substantiate offenses during investigations.

Describing the session as interactive and captivating, the DIG RP Range said that such knowledge-building presentations would become a regular feature at RPHQ Rajouri.

Concluding the meeting, SSP Poonch, Vinay Sharma, expressed gratitude to DIG RP Range for delivering a valuable and information-packed presentation, which undoubtedly enhances the capabilities of Poonch Police officers in addressing drone-related challenges effectively.

The officers who attended the meeting included Mushim Ahmed, ASP Poonch; Devinder Singh Bisht, 21/C 38 Battalion CRPF; Mohammad Shafiq, DySP DAR; Hamid Ali, DySP PC Surankote; Afrat Hussain, DySP Headquarters Poonch; Sheezan Bhat, SDPO Mendhar; Aijaz Ahmed, DySP (Ops) Poonch; Mohammad Azeem, DySP CID SB Jammu, and officers from other intelligence agencies.