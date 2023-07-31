BJP ready for ULB, Panchayat elections: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready to face Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Panchayat elections in the Jammu & Kashmir, stated Ravinder Raina, president, J&K BJP.

Ravinder Raina along with party general secretary (Org.), Ashok Koul and other senior leaders addressed a series of meetings today at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here.

In the first meeting, Ravinder Raina, Ashok Koul, and party general secretaries Vibodh Gupta and Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal addressed a meeting of Jammu -Reasi Parliamentary constituency Core Group that was attended by the respective Core Group members.

Ravinder Raina, Ashok Koul, former Dy. CM Kavinder Gupta, former MP (Rajya Sabha), Shamsher Singh Manhas, former Minister, Sat Sharma and Dr. Devinder Manyal addressed a meeting of Assembly constituencies, Prabharis, Assembly constituency conveners , district Prabharis and district Seh-Prabharis besides Jammu-Reasi Parliamentary constituency Core Groups members.

Similarly, in another meeting, the BJP senior leaders, held discussions with Urban Local Body, Panchayati Raj Institutions convenors and co-convenors, district Prabharis, district presidents and district Seh-Prabharis.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meetings, stressed upon the party leaders holding important responsibilities at different levels, to further gear up their activities in view of the upcoming elections of ULBs and Panchayats.

” BJP is always in field with its leaders and ground level activists in regular contact with the masses while undertaking door to door campaign, education them about various welfare schemes and extending help in availing the benefits of social security schemes of the Union Government”, Raina said and added that the party is fully ready to go for these elections.

Ashok Koul, in these meetings discussed various programmes to be held in the upcoming months while emphasizing that these programmes will also help them in their outreach to the masses at ground level. He asked them to work more vigorously for the organizational expansion while reaching out to the masses during party programmes and also while carrying out ensuring public welfare schemes to the needy.