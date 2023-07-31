IIT Jammu inks pacts with five premier universities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31:On the occasion of Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam 2023, commemorating the third anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jammu took a significant stride towards fostering academic collaboration and promoting knowledge exchange by signing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with five renowned universities.

The universities entering into these partnerships include the National Institute of Technology Agartala (NITA), National Institute of Technology Warangal (NITW), National Institute of Technology Patna (NITP), Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering & Technology (SLIET), and Mody University of Science and Technology (MUST).

The official inking of the pacts held among eminent personalities, including Prof Manoj Singh Gaur, Director IIT Jammu and the Directors of the respective institutes, namely Prof S K Patra, Director, NITA; Prof B D Subudhi, Director, NITW; Prof Pradip Kumar Jain, NITP; Prof Mani Kant Paswan, Director, SLIET and Prof Rajeev Mathur, Director, MUST.

Under these transformative collaborations, IIT Jammu will jointly engage with NITA, NITW, NITP, and SLIET in cutting-edge research projects that align with their mutual interests. Additionally, the institutes will collaborate on the supervision of PhD students, conduct joint workshops and seminars and exchange academic information, scholarly materials and publications. This exchange will also pave the way for the admission of students for direct or early MTech/PhD programs at IIT Jammu and the initiation of Joint PhD/PG programs.

The MoUs envision a shared pool of faculty expertise, fostering the reciprocal utilization of knowledge and academic resources between partner institutes. Faculty members from one institution will lend their expertise for teaching courses, conducting collaborative research, and submitting joint project proposals at the other institution, promoting a culture of academic excellence and cross-disciplinary collaboration.

Furthermore, IIT Jammu’s partnership with Mody University of Science and Technology (MUST) holds a special significance, as it seeks to empower the girl population by providing them with world-class educational opportunities in an IT-savvy environment. Under this collaboration, IIT Jammu will offer summer internship opportunities, semester-long courses and credit transfer options to undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students from MUST. The institute will also extend administrative support, faculty mentorship, and guidance in infrastructure development, nurturing a conducive academic ecosystem.