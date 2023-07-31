Advocates hold protest, clash with SDM Ghagwal

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA , July 31: The Bar Association Samba today held a protest demonstration in front of SDM office, Ghagwal and clashed with her alleging that the officer’s conduct was not good with the advocates.

The protesting advocates entered the office of SDM and entered into heated exchanges with her.

Taking serious view of advocates behaviour the SDM Ghagwal Suniana Saini has written a letter to Revenue Secretary and DC Samba taking serious note of the behaviour of advocates.

When contacted the SDM said that on Friday last an advocate came to her office for signing a document and when she went through it she found it was wrong. “I refused to sign and the advocate used un parliamentary language against me and tried to brow beat my PSO. Later I filed an FIR against him”, she added.

Click here to watch video

She said today the advocates thronged in her office in the shape of mob and used un-parliamentary language against her and did not respect the chair.

She said besides the SDM she is also the Sub Registrar and “It is totally un tolerable that someone comes to my office and asks me shut up. One hand we talk of Beti Bachao and Beti Padao and on the other hand we don’t have respect for a woman officer, she added.

SDM said she does not know what problem they have in respecting the chair. Taking serious note of advocates behaviour she said they snapped the wires of the CCTV so that nothing can be recorded and also assaulted her PSO who she alleged was injured.

She said the advocates wanted to hit her which is a serious issue.

However, when contacted the president, Samba Bar Association Mandeep Singh Sambyal said that the conduct of SDM with advocates is not good and she always tries to harass them whenever they visit her office in connection of any official work.

He said he had received nine complaints from advocates in this regard and today when they staged the peaceful protest and entered her room to discuss the issue with her, she behaved rudely with the advocates.

President of Samba Bar said that during the last Friday when she objected to sign the document the concerned advocate showed her the High Court judgement and she refuted to entertain that. He said it is a public office and advocates have every right to go there.

Sambyal said that today when the advocates entered the room of SDM, her PSO put gun on one of the advocate which has caused a lot of resentment among the Bar members. He said those assigned the duty of Sub Registrars have no legal knowledge of law and unnecessary problems are being created in signing the documents. The advocates have every right to enter inside the office in case of any official work and they can’t be denied this right.

Earlier when the lawyers tried to meet the SDM, her office was locked from inside and this agitated the lawyers further. They started sloganeering and later SDM called them for a meeting. During the meeting the tampers ran high during which the SDM’s PSO pointed his gun on one of the protesting lawyers.

This escalated tension further and Ghagwal Police Station, incharge Bharat Bushan Atri rushed to the spot along with other police officers.

Later the advocates visited to the office of DC Samba and held a demonstration there too. After the assurance of DC Samba, Abhishek Sharma the lawyers dispersed and started their routine work. Earlier the SSP , Samba Benam Tosh also tried to pacify the agitating lawyers but to no avail.