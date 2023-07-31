LG reviews progress of departments, discusses pending issues

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, July 31: The Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, Brigadier (Dr.) B.D Mishra (Retd) held a meeting with Departmental Secretaries and Head of Departments (HoDs) to review the progress of their respective departments along with pending issues.

There was a detailed discussion on Ladakh Industrial Policy, winding up of Stationery Department in Ladakh, progress of Jal Jeevan Mission works, three e-governance portals including the portals on RTI and inventory which are ready, the graduation degrees and migration certificates of Ladakhi students withheld by Suresh Gyan Vihar University Jaipur owing to an issue related to PM Special Scholarship Scheme, accreditation of media persons from Ladakh, establishment of Ladakh’s own Power Development Corporation, implementation of Model Code of Conduct in Kargil due to upcoming LAHDC Kargil elections, revision of logo of Tourism Department, recent assault on two cops etc.

Stating that the administration should not delay in proceeding ahead with actions which are beneficial for the public, the LG emphasised on the need to conduct mock drills on evacuation in case of earthquakes, flash floods and cloudbursts in Ladakh during night time for better preparation.

He instructed the concerned officials to ensure that all the Directors posted at Kargil are regularly attending the office in Kargil and also instructed the Advisor to ensure that the transfer orders of government employees which have been carried out are made effective.

The LG instructed Commissioner Secretary PWD to ensure that the deadline set for blacktopping of roads in Ladakh to be carried out in Ladakh only till the end of September.

He also instructed him to ensure that road projects in Ladakh under PMGSY are completed by September 30.

Advisor to LG, Dr Pawan Kotwal; Principal Secretary, Sanjeev Khirwar; ADGP Ladakh Police, Dr S.D Singh Jamwal; Commissioner Secretary, Ajeet Kumar Sahu; Commissioner Secretary, Padma Angmo; Commissioner Secretary, Mehboob Ali Khan; Secretary to LG, Ravinder Kumar; Secretary, Amit Sharma; Secretary, Yetindra Maralkar; Secretary Law, Fayaz Ahmed Shaikh and other HODs were also present in the meeting.