Mayor bats for solution to hefty power bills

‘Govt buys per unit for Rs 9, sells at Rs 4’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 31: Officers of Power Development Department (PDD) including Superintendent Engineer, Executive Engineers Division 1, 2 and 3 along with AEEs, JEs and others today briefed the Mayor Rajinder Sharma on the issues of hefty power bills, fast running meters and filling of bills online using the app.

Chairing the meeting, the Mayor directed that Ward-wise camps should be organised by PDD to aware the public on using app for filling power bills.

He said that the concerned councillor of the Ward will use the services of garbage collecting auto to inform the people on days of the camp in a particular Ward.

Sharma instructed that the Executive Engineers will have helpline in their office to give information to the public how to fill bills.

“For those who cannot fill the bill will seek the help of their councillor,” he continued.

On excess reading on newly installed power meters, the Mayor said that a check meter shall be installed near the new meters for cross checking the readings.

Regarding hefty power bills the Mayor said that the flat rate plus 18 per cent interest was billed to be collected from the public.

He appeal to the LG that average of the last six months should be taken as principal amount for payments by calculating to a nominal amount like Rs. 2500 which should be collected per month along with the current bills so that the public may not feel the burden.

The Mayor appealed to the people to pay bills on time.

He said that J&K today has Rs. 31000 crore liability of electricity of which Rs. 3000 crore is added every year and Rs. 50 crore is annual interest.

“The Government buys power units for Rs. 9 and sells it at Rs. 4 to the public. So the subsidy is already there,” Sharma maintained adding that it is a serious issue and it’s everybody’s responsibility to give it a serious thought.