Police medals: NC says Sheikh Abdullah will continue to rule hearts of J&K people

SRINAGAR, May 24: A day after Jammu and Kashmir Government announced that the image of National Conference founder Sheikh Abdullah embossed on the J-K Police medals will be replaced with the national emblem, the party on Tuesday hit back, terming the move as a nefarious attempt to erase history and said he will continue to rule the hearts of the people here.

“With due respect to National Emblem, these attempts to erase our history, identity and icons show nefariousness of those running the show,” NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said here.

Dar said replacing names will not change anything and the NC founder and former chief minister will continue to rule the hearts of the people of J-K.

“People of J-K have struggled on many fronts to be where they are now. They fought oppression, autocracy. No one can change that. Not by replacing/changing names. Sheikh Sb will continue to rule the hearts of people of J-K, no matter what they or their masters do,” the spokesperson said.

The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday announced that the image of the NC founder popularly known as ‘Sher-i-Kashmir’ embossed on the J-K Police medals for gallantry and meritorious service will be replaced with the national emblem.

An order to this effect was issued by the home department.

The Government had earlier renamed ‘Sher-i-Kashmir Police Medals’ as ‘Jammu and Kashmir Police Medals’. (Agencies)