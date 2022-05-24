New Education Policy supplements StartUp ecosystem: Dr Jitendra

HOSHIARPUR (PUNJAB), May 24 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS of Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that the new National Education Policy (NEP-2020) supplements StartUp ecosystem with the promise to open new career and entrepreneurship opportunities for students and youth in India.

Referring to the launch of Madhya Pradesh government’s `Start-up Policy 2022′ on 13th May, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that the number of StartUps in India has grown to 70,000 from about 300 to 400 in the last decade, Dr Jitendra Singh said, North India and particularly Punjab must come forward fast to promote StartUps as alternate source of livelihood.

Addressing the 50th Convocation of DAV College, Hoshiarpur, Dr Jitendra Singh said, Punjab must reclaim its past glory as a premier education hub of India and recalled that even in the pre-Independence India, Govt College Lahore and Punjab University were among the leading education institutions in the entire subcontinent. He pointed out that NEP-2020 coupled with the current StartUp surge offers Punjab a rare opportunity.

Dr Jitendra Singh reminded the academia and students of the historical context and said that until independence in 1947, the University of the Punjab fulfilled the educational needs of a vast region of the Subcontinent, but the partition has somewhat reduced the geographical limits of the jurisdiction of the University. He said, after Bombay, Madras and Calcutta, Punjab University was established in 1882 and contrary to the three previously established universities, which were only examining institutions, the University of the Punjab was both teaching as well as examining bodies right from the beginning. Similarly, Lahore College for Women University was established in May 1922 as an Intermediate residential college and was affiliated with the University of the Punjab.

Coming back to the merits of NEP-2020, Dr Jitendra Singh said, the provision of multiple entry/exit option is something to be cherished as this academic flexibility will have a positive impact on the students related to the availing of different career opportunities at different times, depending upon their intrinsic learning and inherent aptitude. The Minister also said that this entry/exit option can be opted in future for the teachers as well, giving them career flexibility and upgradation opportunities as is done in some western countries and the USA.

Saying that one of the objectives of NEP-202 is de-linking degree from education, Dr.Jitendra Singh said that linking degrees with education has taken a heavy toll on our education system and society as well. One of the fall-outs has been an increasing number of educated unemployed.

Dr Jitendra Singh said, the contribution of DAV institutions in spreading the light of education has indeed been invaluable and one must be proud to receive the graduation or post- graduation degree from one of the premier institutions of North India. He said, it’s also heartening to note that DAV has routinely been ranked among the topmost institutions of India and congratulated all for this achievement.

Dwelling on the pressing issues facing Punjab, Dr Jitendra Singh said the State is in the grip of two major problems- Drug Abuse and Migration of students to other countries. Expressing concern over the whopping figures of students migrating abroad, he urged the students to look up for numerous opportunities provided by the Government of India on its website for Start- ups, Research & Development and Innovation. Asking them to do their humble bit for “AtmaNirbhar Bharat”, the Minister expressed confidence that this generation will play a significant role to reverse the Brain Drain phenomenon.

Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that Convocation day or Graduation ceremony does not mean the end of your learning, but it is a continuous process as new opportunities are emerging every day. Referring to Skill India Mission, he urged the students to imbibe multiple skills to be successful in life as there are ample number of examples to show that those equipped with the latest skills are doing wonders in the world today.

In conclusion, the Minister said that Convocation day is one of the most important days in a student’s life and it is not just an acknowledgment of your hard work but a token of your responsibility towards society. He said, you are fortunate to have studied in an institution like DAV College and on this solemn day, you must not fail to acknowledge your parents and teachers who have guided you.

Dr Anoop Kumar, President DAV, Avinash Rai Khanna Ex-MP and Prof Vinay Kumar, Principal were among prominent dignitaries present on the occasion.