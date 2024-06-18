Police holds mock drill at Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out a comprehensive mock drill exercise at base camp Yatri Niwas Bhagwati Nagar Jammu. The exercise involved the first responder team of Sub Division Headquarters, including all territorial officers from the Sub Division.

The Special Operations Group (SOG) Jammu, along with other territorial police officers from adjacent Sub Divisions and their Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), also participated in the drill. The mock drill exercise was meticulously supervised by SP City North Jammu on-site and overseen by SSP Jammu.

The primary objective of this exercise was to provide practical training to the entire team, ensuring they are well-prepared to handle real-time operations in the event of any unforeseen incidents. The exercise concluded successfully, demonstrating the readiness and coordination of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.