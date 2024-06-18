Mula Ram, Chib criticize Govt’s inaction on crucial Jammu issues

*Support Cong in upcoming Assembly polls: Uday

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: Senior Congress leaders have strongly criticized the present dispensation for its apparent lack of concern in addressing crucial issues affecting the everyday lives of people in the region.

In a Congress workers’ meeting held at Neter Kothian, which covers Ward No. 65 and 67 in the Jammu North Assembly segment, former Minister and senior vice president of JKPCC, Mula Ram along with Hari Singh Chib, PCC vice president and Uday Bhanu Chib, National general secretary of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC), expressed their dissatisfaction with the Government’s performance and rallied support for the upcoming elections.

They extended their gratitude to the workers for their support and the lead they provided from their polling booths during the recently conducted Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir. They also appealed for continued support during the forthcoming Assembly and Local Body elections.

In his address, Mula Ram highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of Jammu region due to the non-availability of regular power and water supply amidst an extreme heat wave. He criticized the Government for installing smart meters with the promise of providing 24×7 power supply but the Government has failed to provide regular water and power supplies to general public.

Former Minister assured the participants that the Congress Party if voted to power in the upcoming Assembly elections will replace the smart meters with traditional ones. Additionally, he promised that the party would oppose the implementation of water smart meters and the imposition of property taxes, which have been causing distress among the residents.

Mula Ram also praised the efforts of Uday Chib and Hari Singh Chib in strengthening the Congress Party in the Jammu North Assembly.

Uday emphasized that unemployment is at its peak in Jammu and Kashmir and the soaring prices of essential commodities have exacerbated the struggles of common people. He criticized the Government for its apparent lack of concern in resolving these crucial issues, which are affecting the everyday lives of the residents.

Hari Singh Chib appealed to the people of Jammu region to support the Congress party in the upcoming Assembly polls. He emphasized that the Congress party is dedicated to addressing the residents’ concerns and improving their quality of life. He highlighted the need for a Government that listens to the people and acts on their behalf, rather than burdening them with taxes and failing to provide essential services.