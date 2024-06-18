AJHLA for slashing Jammu-Katra air ticket price

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 17: In a meeting held today, Pawan Gupta, President of the All Jammu Hotels and Lodges Association (AJHLA), praised the introduction of a helicopter service from Jammu to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

Gupta acknowledged the Government’s efforts in addressing the long-standing demand of the Jammu people, enhancing the welfare of pilgrims.

However, he expressed concerns over the high ticket price of Rs 35,000 for a round trip in a single day.

He stated that while the Government aims to increase pilgrim footfall with this service, the exorbitant cost is deterring many from availing it, resulting in a paradox of both attracting and repelling pilgrims simultaneously.

He highlighted that the tourism industry in Jammu has been severely impacted by the extension of the train service from Jammu to Katra, leaving many stakeholders struggling to earn their livelihood.

“The helicopter service has sparked hope for boosting the local economy, but its high cost remains a significant barrier for economically weaker pilgrims,” said Gupta.

He called on the Government to reduce the helicopter service fare immediately to make it accessible to all, which would likely increase pilgrims and tourist numbers, thereby revitalizing Jammu’s struggling economy.

The association also appealed to the Government to start a similar helicopter service from Jammu to Shri Amarnath Bhawan to further attract pilgrims and tourists to the region.

Other office bearers present in the meeting included Anil Khajuria, Pritam Sharma, Baldev Raj, HS Manhas, Sunil Suri, Swarn Singh, Varun Gupta and Ankit Gupta.