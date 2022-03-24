Police foils Cong march to Raj Bhawan over fuel price hike

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 24: The police had a tough time today to foil an attempt by the Congress to take out a protest march towards Raj Bhawan led by JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla along with senior Congress leaders.

A large number of Congress leaders and activists, carrying party flags and raising slogans, held massive protest demonstration at Shaheedi Chowk against the record breaking rise in price of petrol, diesel, LPG and other essential commodities due to unprecedented tax terrorism of BJP Govt besides large scale unemployment and glaring irregularities in the draft report of Delimitation Commission.

They took out a march towards the Raj Bhawan. A heavy contingent of Police had a tough time to prevent the protestors march at Residency Road. The senior leadership of the party also prevented the young cadre from forcibly proceeding ahead and peacefully continued their protest for over one hour.

Led by JPCC working president Raman Bhalla, a large number of Congress activists including senior leaders Kanta Bhan, Yogesh Sawhney, Balwan Singh, Manmohan Singh, Indu Pawar, Shiv Kumar Sharma, Kuldeep Raj Verma, Krishan Lal Gupta, Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Thomas Khokhar, Satish Sharma, Pranav Shagotra, Uday Bhanu Chib, Sunny Parihar, Vijay Sharma, Dr Karan Bhagat, Suresh Dogra, Rajveer Singh and others raised loud slogans against BJP Govt for massive price hike and its anti-people policies.

Speaking on the occasion Bhalla attacked the LG’s Administation and the Central Government, saying regular hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel add to the “sky-rocketing expenses” of households.”The Modi Government at the Centre and the LG Government in J&K were revelling at the misery of the people, without taking any corrective measures, as they were making enormous profits from fuel price hikes,” Bhalla said.

The Congress leader questioned BJP Govt on the steps taken to control the price hike.”Why is it not reducing VAT on oil prices to provide relief to people of J&K? If the Centre does not reduce Excise Duty, J&K can reduce VAT, which will help reduce the prices of petrol and diesel in the J&K, to provide relief to the people,” he argued.

The BJP Government is profiteering at the expense of the people, it is an example of extorting money from people on the name of taxes,” he added.

Senior leaders Yogesh Sawhney and Balwan Singh also spoke on the occasion.