District Boxing Championship concludes at Jammu, Reasi

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU/Reasi, Mar 24: District Boxing Championships of Jammu and Reasi, organised by J&K Amateur Boxing Associations, concluded at respective districts, here today.

The Jammu District Boxing Championship was also organized under the supervision of Anil Wadhera, J&K Sports Council, Khalida Bano, Sajad Pathan, Aman Sangral and Sarfaraz Chowdhary.

Medals and certificates were distributed among winners by Dr Nirmolak Singh, president of J&K Amateur Boxing Association.

In sub-junior 42 kg, Vishesh Singh won gold and Suraj Gouria secured silver, in 46 kg, gold and silver were clinched by Naruan Majotra and Kush Sharma and in youth men 51 kg, Youraj Chalotra won gold, while Aditya Sharma clinched silver and Sachin Sharma got bronze medal, besides in 54 kg, Gourav Choudhary and Naman Saini clinched gold and silver respectively, while Priyanshu Raina and Manish Matton shared bronze medal.

In youth women 56 kg, Shallu Devi and Injala Fatima got gold and silver respectively, while in elite men 52 kg, Dildhar Singh, Ankit Saini and Sanjay Kumar won top three medals respectively and in 57 kg, Prajwala Jamwal secured gold, while Tarun Sharma, Naveen Sharma and Adresh Kumar secured bronze medals.

In 60 kg, Danish Kumar and Karan Kumar got gold and silver respectively, while in 64 kg, Rohit Majotra and Satyam Khajuria won top two medals, while Rahul Dev and Chandan Kumar secured bronze medals and in 69 kg, top three medals were clinched by Vinod Bhardwaj, Nitish Sharma and Ranyodh respectively. In 75 kg, Shubam Mehra and Harsh Dev won gold and silver, while Abhishek Sharma and Ravi Kumar secured bronze medals.

Meanwhile, First Reasi District Boxing Championship also culminated which was held under the supervision of Gautam Sharma, Rajneesh Kumar, Ankush and Paramveer.

Gopal Dutt (BMO) was the chief guest, while Raghvir Thakur was the guest of honour in presence of other dignitaries Parveen Singh, Ashish, Surinder, Subash, Arjun, Singh and Anup Thakur.

In sub-junior 35 kg, Ayushman, Sahil Kumar and Abhay Singh won top three medals, while in 40 kg, top two medals were secured by Abhi and Sumit and in 37 kg, gold and silver were won by Partap and Sahil Singh, besides in junior girls 60 kg, Mannat and Tannu won gold and silver, whereas in youth boys 48 kg, top three medals were clinched by Deepak, Ajeet Singh and Zabbar Singh.

In 51 kg, gold, silver and bronze medals were clinched by Balbir Singh, Rahul Kumar and Shivam, whereas in 54 kg, Tarun Charak, Abhay and Gourav Singh won first three medals and in 60 kg, gold and silver were bagged by Rahul Kalotra and Harsh, besides in 69 kg, first two medals were clinched by Nitish and Sumit, while in 91kg, Sharing Kumar and Aditya Singh secured gold and silver respectively.