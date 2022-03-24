Young couple, 2 infants among 5 killed in tragic road accident

2 others of family critically injured

Nishikant Khajuria

JAMMU, Mar 24: In a tragic road accident, a young couple and two infants among five persons were killed and two others of the family sustained critical injuries when the car, they were travelling in, rolled down in a deep gorge near Ramnagar in Udhampur district today.

Two infants among four persons died on the spot while wife of one of the deceased succumbed to her injuries soon after reaching at hospital.

The accident took place around 4.10 pm at Santhal in Panchayat Kela, 25 kms from Ramnagar town. The ill fated Maruti Eeco car, bearing registration number JK14H-0952, was on way from Ramnagar to Santhal when it rolled down in the deep gorge.

A family of six including three kids, and their neighbor among seven persons were travelling in the car, which suddenly went out of control and rolled down around 100 meters deep in the gorge at Santhal resulting into on the spot death of the driver and two infants among four persons.

Immediately after the accident, SDPP Ramnagar Dr Bhisham Dubey along with SHO Ramnagar Pushpinder Singh and locals rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation. They shifted the injured persons to Sub District Hospital Ramnagar where one of them succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased were identified as driver Praveen Kumar (27), son of Sant Ram, resident of village Kela, Ramnagar; his wife Rita Devi (24), their 17- month old baby girl Priti Devi, 10-month old niece Laxmi Devi and neighbor Bishan Dutt (45), son of Tej Ram of Kela.

All of them died on the spot except Parveen Kumar’s wife Rita Devi, who succumbed to her injuries soon after reaching at Sub-District Hospital Ramnagar.

Deceased Parveen Kumar’s 4-year old daughter Shivani Devi and his sister in law (brother Sanjay Kumar’s wife) Anjali Devi (23), sustained serious injuries in the accident and doctors referred them to District Hospital Udhampur.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who represents Udhampur-Doda Parliamentary constituency, received the news of this tragic road accident while attending Lok Sabha business inside the House. He immediately called up Deputy Commissioner Udhampur Indu Chib and directed her to ensure all required assistance to the victims by every means.

According to some locals, who were eyewitness to the mishap, over speeding was apparent cause of the accident. They said that the car was being driven rashly with continuously blowing horn before it slipped into deep gorge near a slight curve.

Deceased Parveen Kumar along with his family members had gone to Ramnagar for getting them registered under Aayushman Bharat scheme. On their way back to the village, neighbour Bishan Dutt, who also died in the accident, was given lift.

Meanwhile, in another road mishap in Udhampur, a young couple and their two children among eight persons were injured when a passenger Tempo rammed into roadside parapet on the National Highway at Phalata, near Tikri.

The Tempo, bearing registration number JK10-3298, was going from Jammu towards Kashmir when it rammed into roadside parapet resulting into injuries to those travelling in it. Locals and Rehambal police shifted the injured persons to District Hospital Udhampur and their condition was stated to be stable.

The injured were identified as Yasmeena (30), wife of Amar Ali of Nowgam, Qumar Ali (38), son of Gulam Hassan Dar of Nowgam, Mehraj (32) son of Gulam Nabi of Budgam, Raja wife of Abdul Ahhad of Nowgam, Roaf Ahmed (35) son of Abdul Aziz of Budgam, his wife Ayasha (29), their two daughters; three year old Arifa and one year old Drisha.